A Linden Hills restaurant shuffle is being called a “win-win” for two of Minneapolis’s most acclaimed chefs, who happen to work next door to one another.

Rose Street Patisserie, chef/owner John Kraus’s bakery, will close its south Minneapolis location at 2811 W. 43rd St., Nov. 3. This comes on the heels of Kraus and CEO Elizabeth Rose expanding their French bakery and cafe to St. Paul this summer, in the former Schmidt brewery beer hall (882 W. 7th St., St. Paul, rosestreet.co). Kraus wanted to focus on that West Seventh spot, which houses a “Bread Lab” training program, as well as catering and wholesale.

The neighborhood might bemoan the loss of Kraus’s baguettes, croissants and award-winning pastries that earned him a place in Relais Desserts -- a 100-member French fraternity of the world’s best pastry chefs -- if not for one heck of a a silver lining.

Chef and restaurateur Daniel Del Prado, whose four-star Argentinian-Italian restaurant Martina is located next door, will take over the Rose Street space.

With his Martina (4312 Upton Av. S., Mpls., 612-922-9913, martinarestaurant.com) and Colita (5400 Penn Av. S., Mpls., 612-886-1606, colitampls.com) going strong, Del Prado was pondering opening a new spot, but hadn’t found the perfect location.

Chef Daniel del Prado in the dining room of his restaurant, Martina.

But as he and Kraus talked about their hopes and dreams for their adjacent businesses, a plan fell into place. Del Prado would get his new restaurant, freeing up Kraus to leave Linden Hills. (Note that the area isn’t exactly a croissant desert; Rose Street’s sister cafe, Patisserie 46, isn’t far away, at 4552 Grand Av. S., Mpls., patisserie46.com.)

“I am so proud of what Rose Street is doing for the trade of baking and pastry, and after our discussions about the future of both of our businesses, things just made sense,” Del Prado said in a statement.

Kraus added, “Danny’s a sublime talent. I’m excited to see what magic he works in the space.”

Del Prado has not yet announced the concept for the new restaurant. But as far as high-profile closings go, this news certainly helps take the sting out.

“Sometimes a neighborly chat can prove to be a very worthwhile endeavor.” Kraus said. “We’re really excited for all of us.”