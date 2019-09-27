It's not often the PGA Tour gets a stacked field for its fall series events. But this week in Napa the likes of Justin Thomas, Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson are among the entrants at the Safeway Open.

Scott leads at 7 under after the first round but it's someone lurking five shots behind making all the headlines in wine country.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo birdied his final two holes to card a 2-under 70 on Thursday on the North Course of the Silverado Resort and Spa. Playing as an amateur on a sponsor's exemption, Romo won the day with pro partners Beau Hossler (74) and Michael Gellerman (77).

Should Romo make the cut - a longshot to start the week but now a very real possibility if he can manage another under-par round Friday - he'll put his day job on hold.

Romo, the top-billed NFL analyst on CBS alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz, is scheduled to be in the booth for Sunday afternoon's Vikings-Bears tilt at Soldier Field. (Yes, the NFC North battle is on CBS).

The Chicago Tribune reported if Romo fails to make the cut Friday, he'll fly by private jet to Chicago and be on air as planned. But if he makes the weekend, Romo will give up announcing duties to another former quarterback, Boomer Esiason.

"It's a good problem to have," Romo told reporters after his round.

The Action Network's Darren Rovell reported Thursday night that Westgate Resort's SuperBookUSA out of Las Vegas took a single bet for Romo to win the tournament at 50,000-1 odds. The $5 wager would pay $250,000.

This is Romo's fourth PGA Tour event. He's never sniffed the cutline. At the AT&T Byron Nelson in May near Dallas, Romo shot a second-round 3-over 74 but missed the cut by 10 strokes, his best finish to date.

Romo's group tees of in Round 2 at 3:25 p.m. CT.