This was the scene earlier at Hwy. 65 at E. Moore Lake Drive in Fridley. The scene was clearing at 8:50 a.m. with a couple squads still taking out the right shoulder.
Westbound I-94 remains crammed from Cedar Avenue to the Lowry Hill Tunnel. One of two crashes has cleared, but the one that remains near Chicago Avenue has traffic crawling in the area.
Northbound I-35W sees a thick pocket of traffic around 50th Street.
A new hotspot is a mishap on northbound I-35E at W. 7th Street. Be prepard for a five-minute set back.
Other crashes are reported on westbound I-494 at Penn Avenue and southbound Hwy. 100 at I-494.
In the west metro, slow going in both directions of Hwy. 169 between 36th Avenue N. and Hwy. 7. Same is true on Hwy. 100.
A commute alert for Edina drivers. The ramps from northbound Hwy. 169 to westbound Hwy. 212/62 and eastbound Hwy. 62 from Gleason Road are closed for construction.
Here is your metro traffic map:
