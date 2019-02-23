A 69-year-old man from Rogers was injured Friday evening when the snowmobile he was driving struck a snow-covered beaver dam in St. Louis County.
Robert G. Holt was with a large group of snowmobilers that had left the Vermilion River Tavern in Buyck and were sledding toward Elephant Lake when he struck the dam, according to the Sheriff’s Office. His machine rolled over and he was thrown from it.
Holt was able to ride back to the tavern, where he received medical care from first responders and was taken to the Cook Hospital with noncritical injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
STAFF REPORT
