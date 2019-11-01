A man who was pinned nearly completely underwater by work machinery last year was initially deprived of full workers’ compensation because his employers committed insurance fraud, charges allege.

A Rogers couple who run Gould’s Tree Service, Inc. — Jerry M. Gould, 65, and Lorraine R. Gould, 62 — were charged Friday in Hennepin County District Court for the alleged scheme that initially deprived their employee of $4,286 in benefits.

They were each charged with one count of felony insurance fraud and felony theft by swindle.

The Goulds were charged via summons, meaning they will be allowed to turn themselves into the sheriff’s office at a future date for booking and will be immediately released afterward.

They are accused of underreporting the employee’s hours, saving themselves the costs of annual insurance premiums and reducing how much workers’ compensation he received.

They did not immediately return a message left at their busines, and neither had an attorney listed for their case.

“In this case, the Goulds attempted to scam the system to line their own pockets,” Minnesota Department of Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley said in a written statement. “The Commerce Fraud Bureau works diligently to ensure all Minnesotans are protected from these fraud schemes.”

The employee, who was identified by his initials in court documents, was pinned in a partly frozen pond submerged up to his nostrils. He subsequently underwent multiple surgeries and suffers from anxiety and post-traumatic stress, the charges said.

According to the criminal complaint: Jerry Gould and the employee were working on March 21, 2018 in Rogers. Jerry Gould was using a remote control to maneuver a scissor lift near an icy incline when he lost control of it. The machine slid down the hill, ensnaring both men as it flipped over and trapped them in a partly frozen pond.

Jerry Gould freed himself in several seconds, but the employee’s right arm was completely pinned by the machine.

Firefighters and the Rogers police chief responded to the scene, taking turns holding the worker’s head above water for more than 30 minutes, causing his neck to hyperextend. The water was at his lower lip and at times, up to his nostrils.

“As time went on, responding personnel went as far as to obtain Victim’s consent to amputate his right arm if necessary to save his life,” the charges said. “Ultimately, through the combined efforts of responders from numerous local and county agencies as well as a private towing company, Victim was extracted from the pond.”

The victim was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in critical condition. The complaint said he has undergone surgeries for injuries to his pelvis, arm and shoulder.

Authorities allege that the Goulds had been paying the victim and another employee partly in cash, in effect classifying them as part-time employees and reducing the workers’ compensation they qualified for, according to the charges.

Jerry Gould is listed as the company’s chief executive and sole owner. He also trimmed trees for the company. Lorraine Gould worked for the company, identifying herself as vice president or office clerk, and submitted the paperwork regarding the victim’s injuries, the charges said.

The Goulds also allegedly began amending their records in April 2018 in an attempt to retroactively identify the victim and other employee as full-time staff.

The victim eventually retained a lawyer and was able to recover the shortfall in his workers’ compensation.

“This worker suffered terribly from an accident on the job and originally received only half of what he should have because his employer lied on the forms to a state-backed insurance program,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a written statement. “The Commerce Fraud Bureau agents did a great job getting to the bottom of this and we will prosecute the case vigorously.”

