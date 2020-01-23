Roger Waters is up to something big again, and he’s bringing it to the biggest arena in Minnesota.

The Pink Floyd co-founder has confirmed an Aug. 25 stop at Target Center on his newly announced This Is Not a Drill Tour, which will feature a hi-fi in-the-round stage at half-court.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. via AXS.com, the arena box office or 888-9-AXS-TIX. Pre-sale options begin Wednesday. Prices were again not made public in the publicly owned arena. Seats for Waters' last show in town were priced $53-$248, but it looks like this one will feature ample "premium"-level tickets.

Unlike his spectacle-filled production of “The Wall” in 2012, this tour won’t center around any particular album, but it apparently will have a sociopolitcal theme.

Fans who were shocked – shocked, I say! – that the always-outspoken rock legend included some political messaging in his Us + Them Tour stop at Xcel Energy Center in 2017 can probably expect more of that this time around, based on the timing before the presidential election and what Rogers told Rolling Stone in a video posted below. The clip also showed rehearsal footage of the Floyd classics "Comfortably Numb" and "Sheep" along with the solo song "The Powers That Be." Here's some of what he said:

“As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road. To be blunt, we need to change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die. This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary. That’s why we’re going on the road. That’s why speak to each other in pubs. That’s why this conversation should be on everybody’s lips, constantly, the whole time, because it’s super important. So I hope you’ll all come to the shows. This is not a drill.”

The Minneapolis date falls about halfway through the tour, which kicks off July 8 in Pittsburgh and also includes shows in Milwaukee (Aug. 22) and Kansas City (Aug. 29). Presumably, the shows will feature two Waters sets like other recent tours, and thus no opening acts.