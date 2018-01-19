– If you were one of the skeptics who wondered how Houston guards James Harden and Chris Paul could play together with only one basketball, Thursday’s 116-98 convincing victory over the Timberwolves in a late TNT game demonstrated one thing:

Each of them is pretty good by himself.

In his first game back after missing seven because of a strained hamstring, Harden played a measured 26 minutes and scored only 10 points — the first time this season he hasn’t scored at least 20 — while Paul stepped forth into a leading role.

Teammate Eric Gordon stepped up to replace Harden’s rusty scoring touch and led everybody with 30 points, including the first quarter’s final nine points. He also provided a banked three-pointer — his sixth of seven in the game at that point — for punctuation at the end of the third quarter that gave Houston a 19-point lead, their biggest of the night.

The Wolves never pulled closer than nine points again, at 103-94 with 3½ minutes remaining.

“Against them you can’t have bad stretches, and the way we closed out every quarter really hurt us,” Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said. “It doesn’t take much for them to go on a run. When a team shoots threes the way they do, that’s the way of our league. One or two bad minutes, that’s 10 points. … You’re not going to win a game on the road like that.”

The free-shooting Rockets made 17 threes to the Wolves’ eight.

Acquired last summer with a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers that he himself forced, Paul provided the pulse for a second-place Rockets team that the fourth-place Wolves are chasing in the Western Conference.

On a night when he also moved into 13th place on the NBA’s career steals list, Paul proved pivotal in the Rockets’ finishing flourish to the first half and ended the night with a 19 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.

Until his 3-for-15 shooting night, Harden had joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to score 20 or more points in each of his first 35 games to start a season.

The Wolves finished winless on a two-game trip that started Tuesday at lowly Orlando. They now have lost consecutive games after winning 12 of 15, including their last five consecutively before a 108-102 loss to the Magic, which had won only once since Dec. 6.

“We just talked about that,” Thibodeau said. “Things can change very quickly in this league. We went from winning five in a row and now we’ve slipped and we’ve got to play with more of an edge and we have to bounce back. The games keeping coming.”

Jimmy Butler led the Wolves with 23 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 16 rebounds for his league-leading 39th double-double of the season.

The Rockets now are 16-0 when Harden, Paul and big man Clint Capela played together and 15-12 when they don’t. The Rockets limited Harden to 26 minutes in his first game back since a double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on New Year’s Eve.

It didn’t matter because he got a little help from his friends, namely from backcourt mates Gordon and Paul.

Gordon turned a score tied at 17 into a 26-17 lead after a quarter, thanks to a finishing 9-0 run during the quarter’s final 75 seconds in which he scored every point.