More than 200 Rochester public schools students will be removed from school March 1 if they are not vaccinated or officially exempted from the state law that requires them to be immunized.

School officials said they have “diligently” worked since January to inform families that these students must be vaccinated to attend school or provide documentation for an exemption. At last count, 204 students fell short of these requirements.

As a “last resort,” school board officials unanimously voted Tuesday to remove these students from school March 1 if they don’t submit the necessary vaccination documents. They will be allowed to return to school once they do.

School officials said they are working with the Olmsted Public Health, the Mayo Clinic, and Olmsted Medical Clinic to provide easier access to immunizations before school starts in fall 2017.

Under state law, students can be exempted if there is a medical reason or if the parent or guardian provides a notarized statement saying it’s a violation of their “conscientiously held beliefs.”