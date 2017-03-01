Rochester Public Schools removed 80 students from classes Wednesday because they couldn’t prove they were vaccinated or officially exempted from a state law that requires them to be immunized.

The students were sent to their principals and school staff were trying to contact their families in search of the required documentation.

Public school officials said they have worked “diligently” since January to inform families that students must be vaccinated to attend school, or provide documentation for an exemption.

Despite those efforts, 204 students still hadn’t met those requirements last week, prompting school officials to take the unusual step of announcing that families needed to submit the requirement paperwork by March 1 or the students would be removed from school.

“We’ll just keep working to make sure that either they visit Public Health or one of the clinics in town to fill out the proper forms,” said Heather Nessler, a spokeswoman for Rochester Public Schools.

Students will be allowed to return to school once the paperwork is provided.

Students can be exempted if there is a medical reason or if the parent or guardian provides a notarized statement saying it’s a violation of their “conscientiously held beliefs.” Minnesota is one of 18 states that allow exemptions for philosophical or personal beliefs.

School officials said they sent multiple letters to parents about this issue before they resorted to setting the March 1 deadline to comply with the immunization law or be removed from school.

The law doesn’t provide clear guidance on how districts should enforce the law mandating vaccinations, officials said. A state attorney general’s opinion says students “must be afforded some level of due process” before being excluded from school for not complying with vaccination requirements.

“Preventing a student from enrolling in school is a serious issue. The district wanted to make sure it gave families ample opportunity to bring themselves into compliance before it prevented any students from attending school,” officials said in a statement last week.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz said it was the first time in his six-year tenure that he has had to ask the board to take such action.

A district spokeswoman said officials can’t speculate why these students, who are spread throughout the district and age groups, have failed to meet the requirements six months into the school year.