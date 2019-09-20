Rochester Lourdes senior Alyssa Ustby, a 6-2 senior guard/forward, announced Wednesday she will play for the University of North Carolina. Ustby, a three-star recruit according to ESPN's girls' basketball recruiting rankings, averaged 25.6 points and 13.3 rebounds for the Eagles last season.

She will go into her senior season at the second-leading scorer in team history.

Ustby had narrowed her choices to the Gophers and the Tar Heels.

Augsburg to honor 5

As part of Augsburg's homecoming week, three individuals will be inducted into the university's Athletic Hall of Fame on Tuesday at the Hoversten Chapel at the Foss Center. They are Devean George, basketball, and Scott Hvistendahl, football/baseball, both 1999 graduates of the school, and Kristen Lideen, softball/soccer, 2004.

In addition, Hopkins High School boys' basketball coach Ken Novak Jr., 1978, will be honored with the university's Excellence in Coaching Award, and longtime Augsburg employee Minasie Theophilos, 1987, will receive the university's Distinguished Athletic Service Award.

Etc.

• Concordia (St. Paul) freshman Jasmine Mulvihill was named the AVCA Division II player of the week. She led the Golden Bears to a 4-0 record in the Colorado Premier Challenge, averaging 3.67 kills per set.

• Trent Wilcox two-putted the final hole for par to win the 98th Minnesota Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship at StoneRidge Golf Course in Stillwater, shooting an even-par 216. It's the first state championship win for Wilcox of Headwaters Country Club. Dave Haslerud, Southview Country Club, finished second with a 218.

• Seniors Madison Preiss and Tevyn Waddell were named captains for the Gophers women's swimming and diving team, while seniors Tuomas Pokkinen and Matthew Thomas were named the men's team captains and Jeremy Moser the diving captain.