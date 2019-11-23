Kirk Peterson scored three goals and had two assists to lead Rochester to a 7-1 upset of top-seeded Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka in the quarterfinals of the adapted soccer PI division state tournament at Stillwater High School.

In other PI division quarterfinal games:

Charlie Barnes scored eight goals for Minneapolis South in an 11-2 victory over Anoka-Hennepin. ... Libran Farah scored four goals to lead St. Paul Humboldt past Park Center 7-5. ... Keivan Galaviz scored three goals in Dakota United's 19-0 victory over Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville. Samuel Gerten had one goal and four assists for the Hawks.

CI division: Natalya Rawley scored four goals to lead Burnsville/Lakeville/Farmington to a 7-3 victory over St. Cloud. ... Isaac Honold scored three goals to lead South Suburban past Park Center 5-1. ... Nathan Castaneda scored seven goals to lead Chaska/Chanhassen/Prior Lake/Shakopee to a 10-3 upset of top-seeded White Bear Lake. ... Tyler Tinucci scored five goals, including four in the second half, to lead South Washington County past Dakota United 7-0. Brian Barcelon scored two goals for the Thunderbolts.

JOE GUNTHER