Minnesota United and Portland meet again tonight at Allianz Field, their second time in four days.

Three points in the MLS standings were at stake in Sunday afternoon's game, won 1-0 by United midfiedler Ethan Finlay's successful penalty kick in second-half stoppage time.

Tonight, the chance to play for a U.S. Open Cup at Atlanta later this month is on the line.

U.S. Open Cup rules limit the number of international players each team can field to five, which means both team's coaches had to do a little juggling.

"It's that stage of the year where you can only play five now," United coach Adrian Heath said.

Those five for United Wednesday were goalkeeper Vito Mannone, defenders Romain Metanire and Michael Boxall, midfielders Jan Gregus and Robin Lod.

Noticeably not in the starting lineup: Striker Angelo Rodriguez, who is neither starter nor substitute.

Ethan Finlay is a sub after he scored that winning penalty kick Sunday.

"One or two things we'll have to do," Heath said after Tuesday's training about the lineup tweaking he'd have to do to play just five international. "Unfortunately, there will be a couple people who will be disappointed. But that's the way it has to be."

Lod is making his first MLS start after he made his debut as a second-half sub Sunday.

Miguel Ibarra goes from starting the last two games to not being among the 18 players in uniform tonight.

Here's United's lineup:

23 Mason Toye

16 Robin Lod 25 Darwin Quintero 7 Kevin Molino

6 Ozzie Alonso 8 Jan Gregus

77 Chase Gasper, 15 Michael Boxall, 3 Ike Opara 19 Romain Metanire

1 Vito Mannone

Subs: Abu Danladi, Ethan Finlay, Wyatt Omsberg, Hassani Dotson, Lawrence Olum, Rasmus Schuller.