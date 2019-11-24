The Timberwolves were down five rotation players in their 100-98 loss to Phoenix on Saturday. It appears they will get at least one of them back for Monday's game in Atlanta.



Robert Covington is set to return from a one-game absence for personal reasons. Covington was not listed on the injury report ahead of the matchup, but the Wolves still have a long list of players who may not play.



Jake Layman has already been ruled out and will miss his third consecutive game because of a left toe sprain. Shabazz Napier is doubtful because of a right hamstring sprain.



Josh Okogie (left knee soreness) and Treveon Graham (left forearm contusion) each couldn't play against Phoenix and they are questionable for Monday.



Okogie missed a game against Houston last weekend because of the issue but played in two straight games before sitting Saturday. Graham was a late addition to the injury report Saturday and was only available in case of an emergency against the Suns.