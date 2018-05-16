Robbyn Wacker, former provost of the University of Northern Colorado, has been named president of St. Cloud State University.

Wacker’s appointment was approved Wednesday by the Minnesota State college and university system’s board of trustees.

Chancellor Devinder Malhotra described her as “a visionary leader” who’s had a distinguished career as a professor of gerontology and a university administrator in Colorado since 1990.

Wacker, 61, will succeed interim President Ashish Vaidya, who has led the university since the sudden death of former president Earl Potter in 2016.

Malhotra praised Vaidya for leading the campus “through a very difficult time” after Potter was killed in a car crash. Potter, 69, had been president of St. Cloud State since 2007.

Vaidya will become president of Northern Kentucky University in June.

Wacker was provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Northern Colorado from 2011 to 2017.