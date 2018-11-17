About two dozen people were evacuated from part of a Robbinsdale senior facility Saturday afternoon after an animal repellent was sprayed, sickening several residents.

The evacuations were at a building called the Lodge, which has assisted living and memory care at Copperfield Hill Senior Living.

Authorities received a call about 12:40 p.m. that several residents on the second floor were feeling sick, according to Assistant Fire Chief Mike Powell.

An aerosol container of dog repellent was found outside the building; Powell did not know if it had been sprayed inside or outside the building.

Some residents were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with skin and eye irritation. The third and fourth floors were evacuated as a precaution with most residents taken to Metro Transit buses to stay warm.

Large fans were brought in to air out the building.