Robbinsdale schools is believed to be the state’s first school district to call off classes district wide due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus. The district serving about 12,500 students canceled classes and after-school activities on Friday.

“Please be advised, out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, Robbinsdale Area Schools will be closed today, Friday, March 13, 2020,” according to an e-mail sent to parents by Superintendent Carlton Jenkins.

Additionally, early childhood education and events also are canceled, the district said.

Earlier this week, St. Thomas Academy and Visitation School in Mendota Heights canceled classes.

In Robbinsdale, the decision to call off school for one day came after a parent of a Forest Elementary School student informed school staff of being in contact with a person who tested for COVID-19.

The parent has not displayed any symptoms, but was in the Forest gymnasium Wednesday during when students were being picked up, the e-mail said.

“In response, we are working diligently to thoroughly clean and sanitize the gym and parent pickup areas,” the e-mail said.