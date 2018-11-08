Robbinsdale police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 11-year-old boy who threatened to run away from home on Monday evening.

Maven Bassignana, of Robbinsdale, was reported missing Tuesday morning, just hours after disagreement with his mother during which he threatened to leave.

Authorities are concerned for Maven’s welfare and are asking for the public’s help in finding him. He is described as white with short blonde hair, approximately 5 feet 5 and 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue Under Armor shirt and an orange, blue and black winter coat.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Robbinsdale police at 763-531-1220 or dial 911.