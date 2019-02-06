Plow drivers spent the night clearing the roads, but commuters can still expect it to take longer to get to work Wednesday morning as slick spots and patchy snow persists on mainline roads while side streets remain treacherous.

The trek to the office likely won’t be as bad as the commute home on Tuesday night, when snow-packed roads choked traffic and commuters tripled and quadrupled their travel times. But it’s not likely to be a quick morning commute either. Even worse news is that another round of heavy snow is on the way, perhaps arriving as early for the trip back home Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

“The snow comes in two waves,” the weather service said. “A quick burst of heavy snow late this afternoon and evening. Main wave of snow Thursday morning through afternoon.”

In the calm before the next round of snow, scores of cities such as Excelsior, St. Louis Park, Robbinsdale, Plymouth and Richfield have declared snow emergencies for Wednesday. Schools on Wednesday are starting late in many places, and in districts such as Faribault and Northfield not at all, as classes have been called off.

The early commute on Wednesday has spawned a handful of spin outs and crashes. At 6:25 a.m., a crash on westbound I-694 at White Bear Avenue had traffic at a standstill.

On Tuesday, the State Patrol responded to 149 crashes and 242 spin outs statewide between noon and 9 p.m.

A pedestrian crossed 3rd Ave. S. early Tuesday evening.

The Twin Cities and portions of southern Minnesota can expect 4 to 7 inches of snow Wednesday through Thursday afternoon with higher totals in the northern part of the state. The snow will be accompanied by brisk winds that will whip the white stuff around and send the temperatures plummeting below zero by Thursday night, the weather service said.

Just over 4 inches of snow fell at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during Tuesday’s storm. Other totals included 10 inches in River Falls, Wis., 9.3 inches in Northfield, 8.7 inches in Hastings, 8.3 inches in Faribault and Lake Benton and 8 inches in Elysian.

Several students in the Faribault School District arrived home after dark Tuesday as many buses ran behind schedule. About 50 students were brought to the district’s high school due to unsafe conditions on the rural roads. Parents were able to pick up students at the school, said Superintendent Todd Sesker.