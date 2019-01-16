At least one person is dead in a collision Wednesday morning west of Chaska involving a semitrailer truck and a pickup truck, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 10 a.m. in Dahlgren Township on Hwy. 212 and between Carver County Road 43 and Jonathan Carver Parkway, according to emergency dispatch audio.
Traffic is blocked along Hwy. 212 by the wreckage and emergency response, and will remain so for most of the rest of the morning, according to dispatch audio.
The State Patrol confirmed there has been at least one fatality and will have more to say later Wednesday.
No other details were immediately available. Return to www.startribune.com for more on this developing story.
