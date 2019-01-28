It will be a celebration of peace and love and another photograph opportunity when Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band return to Mystic Lake Casino Showroom on Aug. 22.

Celebrating the 30th year of his All Starr Band, the Beatles drummer will be accompanied by pretty much the same musicians who joined him last year for a winning show at the Ordway: keyboardist Gregg Rolie (Santana, Journey); guitarists Steve Lukather (Toto) and Colin Hay (Men at Work); multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham (Toto) and session drummer Gregg Bissonette plus bassist/guitarist Hamish Stuart (Average White Band), an All Starr alum who wasn’t with the group in 2018.

The repertoire will include songs identified with those aforementioned All Starrs as well as Beatles favorites and such Starr solo hits as “It Don’t Come Easy” and “Photograph.”

Starr last performed at Mystic Showroom in 2010.

Over the years, the various incarnations of His All Starr Band have featured Joe Walsh, Dr. John, Sheila E, Billy Preston, Randy Bachman, Edgar Winter, Peter Frampton, Levon Helm, Todd Rundgren, John Entwistle, Nils Lofgren and Jack Bruce, among others.

Tickets, priced from $79 to $249, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster outlets and Mystic Lake box office and 952-496-6563.