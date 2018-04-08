Gallery: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Leprechaun danced near the pep band before their team's arrival on the red carpet Saturday.

Gallery: Champ, the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs' mascot, beat a drum while fans waited for their team's arrival Saturday outside the Xcel Energy Center.

Gallery: Young fans of the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs cheered for their team as they waited for their arrival on the red carpet Saturday.

Gallery: Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs forward Joey Anderson (13) and Notre Dame Fighting Irish defenseman Dennis Gilbert (4) crashed into the boards in the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs forward Karson Kuhlman (20) and forward Jade Miller (26) celebrated a goal by Kuhlman in the first period against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Gallery: Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs forward Karson Kuhlman (20) followed through with a goal-scoring shot while being defended by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defenseman Tory Dello (6) in the first period to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 advantage.

Gallery: Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs forward Karson Kuhlman (20), forward Jade Miller (26) and forward Billy Exell (16) celebrated a goal by Kuhlman in the first period against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Gallery: Notre Dame Fighting Irish defenseman Justin Wade (20) and forward Luke Novak (23) eyed the puck as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defenseman Andrew Peeke (22) fell in front of the goal of goaltender Cale Morris (32) in the second period.

Gallery: Blaise Braun, 9, of Edina, held up a "Go Irish" sign during the second period as he sat besides his father and grandfather, both Notre Dame alumni.

Gallery: Champ, the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs' mascot, beat a drum in the stands during a second period break in action Saturday.

Gallery: Notre Dame Fighting Irish center Andrew Oglevie (15) celebrated with teammates after scoring a power play goal against the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs to bring the score to 2-1 in the second period.

Gallery: Notre Dame Fighting Irish center Andrew Oglevie (15) celebrated after scoring a power play goal against the Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs to bring the score to 2-1 in the second period.

Gallery: Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs forward Jade Miller (26) hoisted the NCAA championship trophy over his head while celebrating with teammates following their team's 2-1 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national title game.

Gallery: Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs forward Karson Kuhlman (20) hoisted the NCAA championship trophy over his head while celebrating with teammates following their team's 2-1 victory over Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national title game.

Gallery: Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs defenseman Nick McCormack (18) kissed the NCAA championship trophy while celebrating with teammates following their team's 2-1 victory over Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national title game.

In winning their second NCAA men’s hockey championship in school history, the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs resorted to a simple childhood game.

Follow the leader.

Senior captain Karson Kuhlman had a goal and an assist in the first period, sending the Bulldogs to a 2-1 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday night in the Frozen Four championship game in front of a roaring crowd of 18,303 at Xcel Energy Center. The triumph provides coach Scott Sandelin and his program a nice bookend of national titles won in St. Paul. In 2011, Minnesota Duluth beat Michigan in overtime for their first crown.

The Bulldogs, who were NCAA runners-up to Denver last year, completed the task this year despite losing 10 players to graduation or the pro ranks. Jared Thomas scored UMD’s second goal, assisted by Kuhlman, and goalie Hunter Shepard, in his first season as a starter, made 19 saves.

The championship victory capped an improbable NCAA tournament run for Minnesota Duluth (25-16-3), which appeared to be out of the 16-team field after going 0-2 in the NCHC tournament. But a series of conference title games went the Bulldogs’ way on March 17, and they took full advantage of their second chance by winning four consecutive one-goal games for the championship.

Andrew Oglevie scored a second-period power-play goal for Notre Dame (28-10-2), which fell to 0-2 in NCAA title games. There would be no late-game heroics for the Fighting Irish, who won their semifinal over Michigan on a goal with 5.2 seconds left in the third period.

Minnesota Duluth forward Karson Kuhlman hoisted the NCAA championship trophy over his head while celebrating with teammates following a 2-1 victory over Notre Dame

Notre Dame pulled goalie Cale Morris with 1:35 left and the Bulldogs didn’t let the Fighting Irish get a shot on goal, sending the crowd into bedlam after the final faceoff with 2.1 seconds left.

All three Frozen Fours played at Xcel Energy Center have been won by Minnesota teams. The Gophers won the first, 4-3 in overtime against Main in 2002, and the Bulldogs have followed with the past two.

It was clear from the start that the Bulldogs were dialed-in early. They had the first good scoring chance when Kuhlman moved in tight on Morris, but the Irish goalie denied him 57 seconds into the first period. Notre Dame then had a flurry 3 minutes into the game, but UMD goalie Hunter Shepard held tight to the post.

With 13:39 left in the first, UMD winger Kobe Roth took a hard hit from Notre Dame defenseman Justin Wade and had to be helped off the ice and down the tunnel because of what appeared to be a leg injury. No penalty was called, and he did not return.

After a Notre Dame turnover, Kuhlman gave UMD 1-0 lead with a blast from the circle over goalie Cale Morris’ left shoulder at 9:06 of the first period. By then, the Bulldogs were up 7-3 in shots on goal.

A smothering defensive effort by the Bulldogs kept Notre Dame on the perimeter for the first 15 minutes The Irish got a good look on a shot by Oglevie with five minutes left, but Shepard made the save. Notre Dame had another good chance with 3:30 left in the period, but UMD defenseman Nick Wolff made a sliding block in front of Shepard.

Jared Thomas made it 2-0 for UMD with 1:21 left in the first when the Bulldogs stole the puck and Thomas, along the goal line, fired one past Morris. Kuhlman got the assist.

The Bulldogs went on a power play with 18 seconds left in the first, and Notre Dame killed the penalty in the second but also took one when Jordan Gross was called for tripping at 2:39 of the second. Morris, the Mike Richter Award winner as the nation’s top goalie, made a couple of big saves on the second power play and the Irish killed it.

Notre Dame got a power play 4:35 into the second when UMD defenseman Louie Roehl was called for interference. UMD killed the penalty. The Irish got a second consecutive power play when UMD defenseman Scott Perunovich was called for interference at 7:08 of the second, and the Fighting Irish cashed in when Oglevie stuffed the puck past Shepard on a two-on-one rush, cutting the lead to 2-1.

With 9:58 left in the physically-played second period, Bulldogs defenseman Dylan Samberg took a knee-on-knee hit from Irish winger Colin Theisen. The referees reviewed it but deemed it a minor penalty, and Notre Dame killed it.

Shepard made a huge sliding save across the crease on a shot by Oglevie with 3:11 left in the period, which ended with UMD up 28-15 in shots on goal.

In the third period, the Bulldogs pressured early, but Morris made saves on Nick Swaney, Thomas and Perunovich in the first 3:11. UMD’s tight defense and solid puck possession didn’t allow Notre Dame to get a shot on goal until 7:21 had expired in the third.

Notre Dame increased the pressure midway through the third, but UMD got key clears and kept the puck away from Shepard. With 5:57 left, the puck was loose in front of the UMD net for several seconds before Shepard pounced on it to end the threat.

Morris made a huge save on Kuhlman with 3:54 left to keep it 2-1 after a great stretch pass by Swaney and a second pass by Thomas.