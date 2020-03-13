Richard Pitino will return as Gophers men's basketball coach next season, team sources told the Star Tribune on Friday.

Pitino, 37, is 127-108 in seven seasons at Minnesota, including 48-82 in the Big Ten, and took the program to the NCAA tournament in two of the last four seasons.

The Gophers (15-16) won their last two games of the season, including against Northwestern in the first round of the Big Ten tournament Wednesday before the rest of the college hoops season was canceled by the NCAA.

Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle and Pitino agreed to a two-year extension last May after leading the Gophers to their first NCAA tournament victory since 2013 in a win vs. Louisville in Des Moines. Pitino's contract was through the 2023-24 season and raised his average annual salary to $2.46 million. The buyout was unchanged at $2 million if the university fired him before April 30 this year.

Losing eight of 10 games late during the Big Ten season took the Gophers out of realistic NCAA tournament contention, including six losses by six points or fewer. The Gophers had one of the youngest teams in the conference but still produced All-Big Ten sophomores Daniel Oturu and Marcus Carr. Oturu was also named the school's first All-American since 1999.