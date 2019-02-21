Pitino’s greatest hits

Marcus Fuller ranks Richard Pitino’s best wins in his six seasons at Minnesota:

1. Jan. 3, 2019: Gophers win 59-52 at No. 22 Wisconsin, their first victory in Madison in a decade.

2. Jan. 1, 2017: Gophers go to overtime to upset No. 15 Purdue on the road, 91-82.

3. Feb. 18, 2016: Somehow, the Gophers get their first Big Ten victory of the season vs. No. 6 Maryland, 68-63.

4. Feb. 26, 2015: In overtime, the Gophers pulled off a stunner at No. 25 Michigan State, 96-90.

5. Jan. 22, 2014: Pitino’s first victory over a top-10 team: 81-68 against No. 9 Wisconsin.