Pitino’s greatest hits
Marcus Fuller ranks Richard Pitino’s best wins in his six seasons at Minnesota:
1. Jan. 3, 2019: Gophers win 59-52 at No. 22 Wisconsin, their first victory in Madison in a decade.
2. Jan. 1, 2017: Gophers go to overtime to upset No. 15 Purdue on the road, 91-82.
3. Feb. 18, 2016: Somehow, the Gophers get their first Big Ten victory of the season vs. No. 6 Maryland, 68-63.
4. Feb. 26, 2015: In overtime, the Gophers pulled off a stunner at No. 25 Michigan State, 96-90.
5. Jan. 22, 2014: Pitino’s first victory over a top-10 team: 81-68 against No. 9 Wisconsin.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Allen scores 21, Florida downs No. 13 LSU, 82-77
When Florida's Kevaughn Allen pulled up for an open 3 early in the second half at LSU, he'd been limited to just three shots and had not scored a point.
Gophers
Big game, big stakes: Gophers set for vital rematch with Michigan
The résumés for both coach Richard Pitino and the Gophers basketball team could be enhanced with a win vs. No. 7 Michigan.
Sports
Genevieve Hendrickson's hat trick leads Warroad over St. Paul United in girls' hockey
Warroad teammates call Genevieve Hendrickson "Geno," which pairs phonetically with "gino," hockey slang for a goal.The nickname fit well Wednesday as Hendrickson's hat trick fueled…
Sports
Mound Westonka's barrage of shots beats Mankato East/Loyola in girls' hockey
White Hawks took a record 73 shots, and needed them to top Mankato East/Loyola
Gophers
Duke star Williamson injures knee after Nike shoe blows out
Freshman sensation Zion Williamson was knocked out of the North Carolina-Duke rivalry game by a knee injury after his Nike shoe blew out during the top-ranked Blue Devils' opening possession Wednesday night.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.