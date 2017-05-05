Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino’s salary terms remain the same in his new contract, but four new bonus incentives equaling $1.7 million were added.

The University of Minnesota announced Pitino’s one-year contract extension on Wednesday, and the new contract was posted online Friday. The 34-year-old coach, who will make $1.7 million next season, signed the deal with athletic director Mark Coyle on April 7, which pays him a bonus of $250,000 on Aug. 1.

As amendments in the new contract, Pitino also will receive $250,000 in April 2020, $550,000 in April 30, 2021 and $650,000 on April 30, 2022, if he remains with the program. His previous contract already included a $450,000 “contract fulfillment incentive” for April 30, 2019.

Pitino, who finished 24-10 and reached the NCAA tournament last season, was already under contract through the 2020-21 season. Changes to his deal are pending approval from the Board of Regents during a meeting on May 12.

In the added season, 2021-2022, Pitino is scheduled to make about $1.84 million, plus incentives. This season, Pitino made over $2 million, after incentives and bonuses were reached. He received $125,000 in performance bonuses with the Gophers making the NCAA tournament ($50,000 bonus), finishing with a winning Big Ten record ($50,000) and winning Big Ten Coach of the Year ($25,000).

After a dismal 8-23 season in 2015-16, he had the most improved team in college basketball with a Big Ten and team record 16-game turnaround to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2013.