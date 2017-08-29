Gophers coach Richard Pitino will join other college basketball coaches across the country to help support victims of the devastating floods from Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Pitino saw the message and tweet from Houston basketball coach Kelvin Sampson on Monday asking fellow coaches from all levels (high school, junior college, Division I through NAIA) to donate 20 shirts and 10 shoes from their schools to help provide for people in need.

The Gophers confirmed Tuesday that the men's and women's basketball teams will send sneakers and apparel to Sampson, the former Indiana coach who has been with the Cougars for the last three seasons.

In addition to the basketball teams, University of Minnesota athletic leadership groups will be participating in efforts to collect items for donation to Houston. Those groups include the Student-Athlete Advisory County, Black Student-Athlete Association and Gopher International.