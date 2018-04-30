University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter, once an ethics lawyer under a Republican president, said Monday in launching a U.S. Senate bid as a Democrat that the main target of his campaign would be President Donald Trump.

“I am going to fight alongside Minnesotans and Americans to do what is right to save our democracy from Donald Trump,” Painter said Monday at a State Capitol news conference. He described Trump as “a threat to our Constitution.”

“I’m out of the Republican Party,” Painter said. “I’m fed up.”

Painter, who worked in the administration of George W. Bush, is now running for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Al Franken, and now occupied by Sen. Tina Smith. His intent, he said, is to offer an alternative to Smith in the DFL primary in August.

Michael McAdams, regional spokesman for the National Republican Senate Committee, called Painter a “Trump-hating impeachment advocate.”

Painter’s rejoinder: “I don’t hate Donald Trump. I love America. He’s unfit for office.”

Sen. Karin Housley, the Republican candidate for the seat, criticized Painter’s stance on Trump.

“Mr. Painter has repeatedly called for the impeachment of President Trump, an extreme notion deeply unpopular with many in our state,” Housley said in a statement.

Smith’s campaign released a one-sentence statement on Painter’s candidacy. “Senator Smith is focused on working hard and being a strong advocate for the people of Minnesota, and she looks forward to earning and asking Minnesotans for their support,” it said.

Painter called the influence of money in politics “a serious problem in both political parties” and said he will not accept donations from political action committees or Super PACs. Elections should be decided by “Minnesotans alone and not by the big money organizations,” he said.

The Republican Party, he said, has signaled that “nobody is welcome to be a candidate for a national office who does not support Donald Trump.”

Smith “should be a lot more willing to stand up” to the president, Painter said. He said that he’s willing to speak at the DFL Party convention in Rochester next month, but would continue his campaign if he does not win the endorsement.

Painter said he considered running as an independent candidate, but concluded that doing so would divide DFL voters and help Housley, a small-business owner and suburban state senator. “A primary in August is not going to harm the Democratic Party,” Painter said. Housley is the only Republican candidate.

His candidacy, Painter said, could attract support from many people who don’t usually vote, including farmers. Besides his animus toward Trump, he said, his campaign will focus on issues including the jobs, the economy, the environment and health care.

He touched on other issues, saying that he thinks women’s reproductive choices, including abortion, are “none of the government’s business.” Painter said he backs reasonable gun regulations and raising the age for gun purchases from 18 to 21. On health care, he said the country must find a way to cover all Americans.

Painter’s wife, University of Minnesota music professor Karen Painter, appeared with him. They have three children.

Painter was born in Philadelphia in 1961. He graduated from Harvard and then Yale Law School. He was Bush’s ethics lawyer from 2005-2007.

He is vice chairman of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. That group sued Trump, alleging that he violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause by refusing to sell his assets or put them in a blind trust. The case was dismissed in December.

Painter is the S. Walter Richey professor of corporate law at the University of Minnesota.