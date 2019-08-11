Q: Is there going to be a new "NYPD Blue"? If so, when will it be on?

A: Fans of the police drama, which originally aired from 1993 to 2005, were hopeful when a pilot for its return was made earlier this year. The story focused on Theo Sipowicz (played by Fabien Frankel), the son of the now-deceased Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz) on the original series. Original "NYPD Blue" cast members Bill Brochtrup and Kim Delaney reprised their "NYPD Blue" roles of John Irvin and Diane Russell respectively.

Unfortunately, as Deadline.com reported, the pilot did not make it to ABC's fall lineup, and chances of a midseason pickup have also ended. There may still be some kind of "NYPD Blue" — "There are conversations about continuing it but possibly in a different iteration," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke told Deadline — but nothing definite at this writing.

It would be nice if the pilot, at least, could find a home. "It was a lucky and rare treat to play 'John Irvin' one more time," Brochtrup said on Facebook. "I've always loved this character with his big, open heart. I had a magical time making the pilot, revisiting the 15th Squad, and working with old friends. A joy from start to finish."

'Young Sheldon' back this fall

Q: My favorite shows, "Young Sheldon" and "Modern Family," are not airing anymore. Were they canceled?



A: No in both cases. Those of us who remember when summer was a time for broadcast network shows to air repeats have to recognize that the audience for those replays has declined in most cases and the networks opt instead for different programs in the summer months. Then the favored shows return in the fall. "Young Sheldon" begins its third season Sept. 26, now in the 8 p.m. slot formerly held by "The Big Bang Theory." "Modern Family" will be back on Sept. 25 for its 11th season. That's also expected to be its final run, but there is talk about a spinoff.

Grantchester opener is troubling

Q: Like many others I am struggling with the Season 4 opener of "Grantchester." As a fan from the beginning, and of James Runcie's "Grantchester" books, I could not believe Sidney Chambers, Vicar of Grantchester, would leave his sister and family and move to America with a woman he met days earlier. Did James Norton, who played Sidney, believe there was a better, shiny object "out there"? Or was he sick of Sidney Chambers? I was heartsick for a week after the opener.

A: James Norton told Radio Times that "it was a combination of things" that led to his departure. "The Amanda story line tying up the way it did with her and Sidney breaking up and him choosing the church in the third series felt like a natural conclusion to Sidney's story. Then when the possibility of a fourth series came along, the decision was whether or not to start a whole new journey for Sidney." A new vicar gave the show "a fresh injection of energy. It's been a privilege to play such a wonderful character, but I feel like there are other vicars, other conflicted souls to explore."

So now viewers get to follow the new vicar, Will Davenport, played by Tom Brittney ("Outlander," "UnREAL").

