A wealthy Southern socialite is raped in her home during the last gasps of Jim Crow. Her young children are asleep nearby; her husband is away on a tryst disguised as business. She calls the family attorney, who calls the sheriff. Her initial story is clear: She was raped by a “husky Negro.” Within hours, police round up several black boys and men from their shantytowns.

If it sounds like a story you’ve heard before, this one comes with a twist: All the suspects are suddenly released as police arrest Jesse Daniels, a man-boy well-known in his central Florida community. He bicycles throughout the countryside to collect the mail, take odd jobs or visit his favorite fishing hole. He lives with his war-disabled father and his uneducated, hardworking mother. He is simple-minded, easily confused — and white.

If this now sounds like a story of colorblind justice — a glimmer of enlightenment in the wake of Brown vs. Board and the push for a desegregated South — the twist turns again: White Jesse Daniels is considered a “more socially acceptable” rapist of a high-society matron than any black man — even the one who likely committed the crime. He is rushed through an interrogation and — deemed incompetent to stand trial — sent to a Dickensian state mental hospital, where he will spend nearly 20 years.

In a gripping tale of entrenched racism and complicity, Gilbert King returns to the same patch of Florida that provided fodder for his earlier book, “Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America,” winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Nonfiction. His impeccable pickax journalism for that work hit another vein of shame in America’s all-too-recent past for “Beneath a Ruthless Sun.”

Some of King’s characters in his first book reappear in the second but are no less richly drawn. As with the story itself, they flirt with cliché: a crusading woman reporter who risks all to expose the truth; an all-powerful old-boys’ club that will go to any length to hide it; and a county sheriff who brings the notorious Bull Connor to mind.

But King’s reporting defies cliché with depth and specificity. He holds to verifiable facts and knows how to let a story and characters evolve. A book with an inevitable arc contains surprises along the way — surprises that show how additional injustices were perpetrated in service of the original. Lies are like that.

“Beneath a Ruthless Sun” by Gilbert King

King’s book haunts as an uncurtained stare into history. His annotated research notes cover 25 pages and represent a narrative of fact that should challenge even the most skeptical reader. But the real power comes as King pulls back layer upon layer of the dark veils of complicity, revealing a history that is much darker than we might want to see — and much more current.

Jacqui Banaszynski is a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and emerita professor at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. She teaches at the Poynter Institute and coaches writers worldwide.

Beneath a Ruthless Sun

By: Gilbert King.

Publisher: Riverhead Books, 416 pages, $28.

