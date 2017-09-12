A retired Hennepin County judge will mediate the ongoing legal dispute between Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders.

Both sides agreed to select Rick Solum, who has been involved in settling other high-profile disputes, including one over the value of the site of the Minnesota Twins ballpark in 2007 and another involving the settlements in the Ponzi scheme of former Wayzata businessman Tom Petters, in 2014.

The Minnesota Supreme Court recently ordered the governor and Legislature to hire a mediator to help them with a months-long battle over the state’s budget and the governor’s veto of legislative funding.

The two sides had been at odds over a tax-cut package and other aspects of the state’s next budget, which prompted Dayton to veto legislative funding —and the Legislature to sue over that veto. A lower court ruled earlier this summer in favor of the Legislature, which had argued that Dayton’s veto violated the constitutional separation of branches of government. But Dayton appealed that decision to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which did not throw out the governor’s veto, but said the two sides would have to seek a mediator’s help to end their stalemate over legislative funding.