Restricted free agent Joel Eriksson Ek signed a two-year, $2.975 million contract with the Wild on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old center will get $1,450,000 in 2019-20 and $1,525,000 in 2020-21 as the first official signing of new General Manager Bill Guerin.
Eriksson Ek had seven goals and seven assists in 58 games with the Wild last season, and had nine points in nine games with Iowa of the AHL.
He was the Wild's first round pick (20th overall) in 2015, captained Sweden's world junior team in 2017 and won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2017 World Championships.
Winger Kevin Fiala and minor league defenseman Louie Belpedio are the Wild's other unsigned restricted free agents.
