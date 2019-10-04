Visiting Restoration Hardware’s new flagship store in Edina feels like shopping for furniture in a massive, opulent mansion.

A double floating staircase leads to room after room of upscale indoor and outdoor furnishings, rugs, lighting, decor, artwork and hardware.

Fans of RH’s mix of modern silhouettes and reinterpreted classic styles can wander among the Greek statues and cascading crystal chandeliers while gawking at coffee tables as big as compact cars and sectionals that could seat 12.

The store’s RH Interior Design Firm is an interactive studio with private client presentation rooms equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

RH has embraced the retail-as-destination concept with three levels covering 60,000 square feet — including a glass-enclosed restaurant on the roof with flowing fountains and indoor-outdoor terraces.

At other RH gallery stores, customers are allowed to take a glass of wine as they roam, but a 2018 House bill that would have allowed that in Minnesota, authored by Rep. Dario Anselmo, R-Edina, did not pass.

The rooftop restaurant inside the new Restoration Hardware store across from Southdale in Edina.

The luxury furniture retailer didn’t move far — it’s just across the street from its former location in the Galleria.

Restoration Hardware, 6801 France Av. S., Edina, 952-206-6307, restorationhardware.com.

LYNN UNDERWOOD