Falls Landing (1223 4th St. S., Cannon Falls, 651-829-1138, artisanplaza.com): J.D. Fratzke (Strip Club Meat and Fish) has opened a supper club inside Artisan Plaza, a food hall in Cannon Falls, Minn. He is taking on the roles of culinary director and executive chef for the entire market, which will eventually consist of five different operations. Read our coverage here. Opened June 2019.

Prieto Taqueria Bar (701 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-428-7231, prietotaqueria.com): Chef and owner Alejandro Castillon Prieto has opened a new taqueria in the former Hasty Tasty. Opened June 2019.

Magic Noodle (1337 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-369-6688, magicnoodleusa.com): You can see the hand-pulled noodles being stretched from a window between the kitchen and the dining room at this new Chinese restaurant on University Av. The noodles come in five signature bowls (Taiwanese tomato and beef brisket soup; Chongqing spicy noodle soup) and a handful of fried noodle entrees. Opened June 2019.

Vann, a soon to open restaurant off Lake Minnetonka, comes from the Norwegian word for “water.” Above, krumkake and caviar.

Benedict's (10 E. Center St., Rochester, benedictsrochester.com): The Wayzata diner from executive chef Mike Rakun opens its second location in the new Hilton Rochester. Breakfast, lunch, brunch "morning cocktails" and happy hour are on the menu at the skyway-accessible, daytime-only spot, designed by Shea, Inc. Opened June 2019.

Treats Cereal Bar & Boba (770 Grand Av., St. Paul, treatsmn.com): Breakfast becomes dessert at this new cereal bar, with several flavors of sweet flakes on tap. Cereal can also be used to top soft serve ice cream or be incorporated into shakes. Bubble tea is also on offer. Read our coverage here. Opened June 2019.

Burger Dive at Tony Jaros River Garden (2500 Marshall St. NE., Mpls., 612-789-9728): Can magic happen twice? Smack Shack founder Josh Thoma transformed the 1029 Bar when he started making lobster mac and cheese in that northeast Minneapolis dive. Now, he and chef Nick O’Leary are taking over another watering hole’s kitchen, this time calling it Burger Dive. Read our coverage here. Opened June 2019.

Bootstrap Coffee Roasters (432 Wabasha St. S., St. Paul, 651-528-7543 bootstrapcoffeeroasters.com): The coffee wholesaler has opened its first retail store in St. Paul. The 2,800-square-foot daytime spot has a coffee bar, a classroom for coffee education, and the company’s main production roaster, plus a patio and backyard. Opened June 2019.

Minnesota Nice Cream (308 Chestnut St. E., Stillwater, mnnicecream.com): Colorful, glitter-topped softserve ice cream has gone from a truck to a northeast Minneapolis brick and mortar. Now, it's expanded to Stillwater, in the former Wedge & Wheel. Opened May 2019.

Hamburguesas el Gordo (1731 S. Robert St., West St. Paul, gordoburgers.com): After losing its lease in St. Paul, the famed Del Gordo burger is back, along with tacos and hot dogs inspired by northern Mexico street vendors. Opened May 2019.

Jinx Tea (4503 France Av. S., Mpls., 612-965-0107, jinxtea.com): A food truck devoted just to teas has gone brick-and-mortar. The Linden Hills store features 12 taps of cold brew tea, including one kombucha. Those go into cold-crafted non-alcoholic cocktails, like the "matcharita." Carbonated teas, not-to-sweet bubble tea and hot stepped teas round out the menu at this family-owned spot. Opened May 2019.

T-Rex Cookie (525 Diffley Rd., Eagan, 612-345-5815, trexcookie.com): Displaced from its Minneapolis address due to redevelopment, Tina Rexing's giant cookie bakery is now open in Eagan. She's also building a food truck.

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen (928 W. 7th St., St. Paul, pimentokitchen.com) expands its jerk empire with the opening of a kitchen in Keg and Case Market in St. Paul. Joining its Eat Street sister spot, the St. Paul location serves Pimento’s popular Jamaican street and comfort food. Opened May 2019.

The Fitz (173 Western Av. N., St. Paul, 651-219-4013, thefitzstpaul.com): The former Fitzgerald’s in Cathedral Hill has been rebranded the Fitz. Madison Restaurant Group managing partner Justin Sutherland, of “Top Chef” fame, overhauled the corner spot, lightening up the pub and steering the menu toward pizza and salads from executive chef Graham Messenger. Opened May 2019. Click here for our coverage.

Cobble Social House (213 3rd Ave N., Mpls., 612-345-5463, cobblempls.com): It’s not really a cocktail bar, but there will be cocktails. It’s not exactly a restaurant, but food is served. You won’t notice a sign, but when you spy the golden eye, you’ve arrived. If the introduction to Cobble Social House sounds like a riddle, that suits the “alluring curiosity” owners envisioned for this new enigmatic North Looper. Situated between the Monte Carlo and the D.NOLO boutique, Cobble has dubbed itself a “social house,” a small speakeasy-like place with a very limited number of seats, an intimate feel, and a selection of wine, beer, cocktails and elevated drinking snacks. Opened May 2019.

Little Chicago Chophouse (1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee, 952-403-4970, littlechicagochophouse.com): Canterbury Park gets its first full-service restaurant, a fine dining concept promising East Coast steakhouse flair. When an outing to see the ponies calls for more than hot dogs and popcorn, race-goers can now find steak, seafood and pastas by chef Seth Teiken, formerly of Pazzaluna Urban Italian Restaurant in St.Paul at this 60-seat restaurant. Opened May 2019.

Don Raul (4953 Xerxes Av., S., Mpls., 612-920-3877, donraulmpls.com): From chef and restaurateur Hector Ruiz, this casual spot has seasonal, global cuisine and a “touch of Mexican flavors.” The Mexico-born and Paris-trained chef is whipping up cactus, hibiscus-glazed octopus, butternut squash mole and Moroccan-spiced duck breast. Ruiz is also behind Cafe Ena (4601 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-4441, cafeenampls.com) in Kingfield, Costa Blanca Bistro (2416 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-789-9296, costablancabistro.com) in northeast Minneapolis, La Fresca (4750 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-4142, lafrescampls.com and Rincón 38 (3801 Grand Av. S., Mpls., 612-824-4052, rincon38.com).

Minneapolis Cider Co. (701 SE. 9th St., Mpls., minneapoliscider.co): Launched by a cider-maker and a pair of former University of Minnesota students who got the idea while studying abroad, the newest cidery in the Twin Cities has opened in southeast Minneapolis. To start, there’s their flagship sweet-tart Orchard Blend, the slightly more beer-like Citrus Hop, and the blush-colored Raspberry. Their brew, which is made from juice from a Minnesota orchard, is delicate and drier than the canned stuff in stores, more like prosecco than fruity beer. Opened May 2019. Read our coverage here.

The Brooklyn (8700 Edinbrook Crossing, Brooklyn Park, 763-315-8535, brooklynedinburgh.com): D’Amico & Partners has returned to a restaurant they first launched in 1987, thanks to a $1.5 renovation of the clubhouse at Edinburgh USA golf course. The restaurant gets a whole new, modern look and a new American bistro menu. Opened May 2019.

Elephant Bar (213 E. 4th St., St. Paul, 651-300-5476, elephant.bar): In the former home of Hygga Café in Lowertown St. Paul, former Third Bird/Tilia chef Lucas Almendinger is shepherding a menu of New American fare with flavors from the Indian subcontinent (think Tikka Masala chicken wings and cornmeal paratha with mint chutney). Opened April 2019.

Mucci's Italian (901 W. Lake St., Minneapolis, muccisitalian.com) After playing coy for many weeks, Tim Niver has confirmed that the former home of Meyvn in Uptown Minneapolis will soon be a second outpost of his St. Paul red sauce Italian joint, Mucci's. Read our coverage here. Opens July 2.

Vann (4016 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, vannrestaurant.com): After cooking at top restaurants in Denver and Seattle — as well as the Bachelor Farmer and Tilia — Twin Cities native Erik Skaar is transforming a former barbecue joint with Lake Minnetonka views into Vann. The plan is to focus on what he calls the “lesser-known, but more delicious” sustainable gifts from the sea: abalone, cuttlefish, sea urchin and wolffish, along with seasonal, local ingredients. Opening the week of July 17. Read our coverage here.

Just/Us Restaurant (275 E. 4th St., St. Paul, justusmn.com): The prix-fixe only spot is moving to a new location in the former Golden’s Deli (and, briefly, Biergarten Germania), after it closed its Wabasha St. spot due to differences with the developer who bought the building. The chef collective that runs Just/Us has not yet announced an opening date for its rotating themed tasting menus.

Eleven Artisans (95 S. 10th St., Mpls.): A brew pub is coming to the 1907-built Handicraft Guild Building and Assembly Hall in downtown Minneapolis. Adjacent to new development City Club Apartments, the Shea-designed Eleven Artisans is named for 11 female artists who practiced their craft in the building in the early 20th Century. Opening Fall 2019, the brew pub will offer craft beer, wine, cocktails, small pates and entrees. The space retains century-old wood trusses, high ceilings and an outdoor area for backyard games and music.

Wafels & Dinges (60 E. Broadway, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com): A food truck easily spotted in New York City for being yellow as a taxi, is opening its first store outside the Big Apple, on Level 3 West of the Mall of America. Wafels refers to its Liège-style Belgian waffles, crisp with caramelized sugar. Dinges (Belgian for “whatchamacallits”) are the toppings: strawberries, fudge, “spekuloos” gingerbread cookies and more.

Brick & Bourbon (12900 Technology Dr., Eden Prairie, brickandbourbon.com): Overlooking Purgatory Creek Park, Brick & Bourbon will be located in the Elevate at Southwest Station Apartments currently under construction in Eden Prairie. It's the southwest metro's chance at menu items such as a candied bacon flight, chocolate cigars and Reuben soup in a crock. Opening by the end of 2019.

Brick & Bourbon (119 5th Av. S., St. Cloud, brickandbourbon.com): With locations in Stillwater and Maple Grove, and another on the way in Eden Prairie later this year, this comfort food-and-craft cocktail restaurant continues its expansion to St. Cloud. Opening summer 2019.

Pearl & the Thief (247 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., pearlandthief.com) Justin Sutherland is coming to Minneapolis. The “Top Chef” contestant’s Pearl and the Thief, formerly in Stillwater, will be based out of the Moxy Downtown Minneapolis and Ironclad Residential building. The hotel and residences are expected to open by the end of June, and the corner whiskey-and-oyster bar will follow in mid-September. Read our coverage here.

Unnamed restaurant (1432 W. 31st St., Mpls): James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim and her husband/co-owner Conrad Leifur are opening a Mexican-inspired restaurant in the former Lucia's space. The menu will focus on the handmade heirloom corn tortillas that the couple have enjoyed during their frequent travels through Mexico. Late fall 2019.

Unnamed winery (411 Washington Av. N., Mpls., schramvineyards.com): The team behind Schram Vineyards in Waconia and Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska are opening a North Loop winery in the Internet Exchange Building, designed by Shea. Wine will be produced on site, and there will be a bar, tasting area and outdoor space. Opening in 2020.

Closing/changing:

Kafe 421 (421 14th Av. SE., Mpls., 612-623-4900, kafe421.com). After 16 years in business, Dinkytown's Kafe 421 is closing its doors. The restaurant’s last day is July 31. The affordable and approachable bistro is the work of Georgia Sander and her daughter, Antigoni Sander. It has been a reliable respite for University of Minnesota faculty and staff, students, visiting parents and nearby residents, and a warmly hospitable alternative to the neighborhood’s wide swath of fast-casual restaurants. See our coverage here.

Marla's Caribbean Cuisine (3761 Bloomington Av. S., Mpls., 612-724-3088, marlascuisine.com). After 14 years in south Minneapolis, the owner of Marla’s Caribbean Cuisine has decided to close the restaurant due to business differences with the real estate developer who bought the building in 2017. But this won’t be the end of the road for Marla Jadoonanan’s jerk chicken. She hopes to be back up and running in a new location before long. See our coverage here.

Chili’s (7801 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington): June 12 was the last day in business for the Bloomington outpost of this national chain of southwestern cuisine and the TV commercial-famous baby back ribs.

Bistro La Roux (9372 Lexington Av. NE., Circle Pines, 763-717-8288, bistrolaroux.com): Last chance for alligator bites. The Cajun restaurant, from the proprietors of the Cajun to Geaux food truck, will close June 29. “2019 was not a very good year for us,” said co-owner Lori Glover. “We did not intend to not finish out, but it’s a hard business.”

Salty Tart (289 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-528-6215, saltytart.com): After announcing the closure of Salty Tart's south Minneapolis location, James Beard-nominated Michelle Gayer is stepping away from the attention-grabbing bakery she founded in 2008.“It’s time for a break,” she said. “I need to leave. I need to stop doing this, you know?” Gayer may be leaving, but the Salty Tart isn’t going anywhere. Tim McKee, who invited Gayer to open a bakery/cafe in his Market House Collaborative in St. Paul’s Lowertown, is taking over and has hired pastry chef Adrienne Odom. Read our coverage here.

Snuffy’s Malt Shop (244 S. Cleveland Av., St. Paul, 651-690-1846, snuffysmaltshops.com): The restaurant known for its malts, fries and burgers will close July 25 after being open since 1983. Dana Bach, vice president of marketing for the 1950s-style diner restaurants, attributed the closing to rising rent and property tax and compliance issues with the Americans with Disabilities Act. See our coverage here.