One person was injured Thursday evening after jumping from the third floor of a St. Paul apartment building to escape a fire, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to 619 Lafayette Road at 5:18 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso. Just before they arrived, a resident jumped from a window in the burning apartment, a distance of about 20 feet. That person was taken to a hospital with noncritical injuries and possible burns, Mokosso said.

The fire, which Mokosso described as small, was partly extinguished by automatic sprinklers, he said. Crews remained at the scene late Thursday working to remove water on all three floors.

The building, which is just west of Weida Park, houses many handicapped people.

One resident who lived right under the apartment where the fire occurred was displaced by the incident. That person, who uses a wheelchair, will receive shelter via the Red Cross.

“The sprinkler kept the fire in check, reducing damage and life threats to others in the building with mobility and accessibility issues,” Mokosso said in an e-mail.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

STAFF REPORT