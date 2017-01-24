Three workers stranded more than 100 feet above the ground at a water tower in Golden Valley were rescued after dark, authorities said.
Members of the Edina Fire Department rescue team used an aerial ladder Monday evening to get above the trio just outside City Hall, rappelled down and brought the men down safely, Golden Valley police said.
The men were working roughly 110 feet up on cellular equipment attached to the water tower at the time, when their lift quit because of “a possible mechanical failure,” a statement from police read.
The workers and their rescuers came away with no injuries.
