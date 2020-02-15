A dog and her six puppies are recovering and growing fast after being found alone in a snowdrift, according to a northwestern Minnesota rescue shelter.

A family discovered the dog, now named Snowbelle, lying with her litter in more than a foot of snow not far from a wooded area, Red Lake Rosie’s Rescue shelter wrote in a post on its Facebook page. The puppies were about three weeks old and hungry, as Snowbelle had stopped producing milk, according to the shelter.

Rescuers found this dog with six puppies in a snowdrift in northern Minnesota.

The family drove the puppies and their mother to the rescue operation, which is located on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

“After a few days of warm shelter and good food Snowbelle started producing lots of milk for her babies,” the shelter wrote. “ ... This photo shows the great need for shelter and food in our very harsh winters. We have no idea how Snowbelle and her puppies survived.”