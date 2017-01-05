Republicans plan to strip Planned Parenthood of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding as part of their rapid push to repeal President Obama’s health care reforms, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday.

Ryan said a defunding measure would appear in a special fast-track bill that is expected to pass Congress as soon as next month: “Planned Parenthood legislation would be in our reconciliation bill,” he said at a news conference, in response to a question about plans to defund the organization.

Reconciliation is a special congressional procedure allowing legislation to bypass a Senate filibuster, meaning it would need only a simply majority of senators to pass rather than a 60-vote supermajority.

Ryan made his comments two days after a special investigative panel formed by Republicans issued a report recommending that Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, lose its access to Medicaid reimbursements and federal family-planning funds. The GOP report also recommended the Congress allow states to exclude abortion providers from their own Medicaid programs.

The group reported receiving $553 million in government funding in 2014, about half of its total revenue. Congress has barred federal funding for abortions since 1976, but health providers that offer abortions are eligible to use federal funds for other services.

Planned Parenthood estimated that roughly 40 percent of its funding would be at risk should defunding legislation become law. Democrats are gearing up to defend against GOP attempts to attack the group. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other lawmakers are scheduled to rally Thursday afternoon with executives from Planned Parenthood and other women’s health organizations.

A 2015 reconciliation bill that repealed major parts of the Affordable Care Act also included language defunding Planned Parenthood. That bill passed both houses of Congress and was vetoed by President Obama. Republicans expect President-elect Donald Trump to sign the coming reconciliation bill, even though he has spoken positively about Planned Parenthood in the past.

Republicans currently have a 52-48 Senate majority, but it appears it will be a tough task for Democrats to convince enough GOP senators to oppose a defunding bill.

Only two Senate Republicans opposed the bill when it passed in 2015: Susan Collins, Maine, and Mark Kirk, Ill.; Kirk is no longer in the Senate, and Collins alone could not block the bill.