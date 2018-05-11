Republicans at the Legislature are turning to an obscure state entity that gets its money from the State Lottery to borrow as much as $100 million for public works projects.

The little-known Legislative-Citizen Commission on Resources, or LCCMR, uses more than $1 billion from a Lottery-fueled trust fund to pay for environment and natural resource projects. Now House Republicans want to borrow up to $100 million for bonds, to be paid back from the annual proceeds of the trust fund.

“It might be an opportunity to take some of the money that comes through the LCCMR and put that — basically use that as debt service on bonding to really take care of some large, either water projects or those sorts of things, that would qualify for LCCMR dollars,” said House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown. The idea is still in the discussion phase, he said.

The new pool of money would help House Republicans solve a thorny political problem. Every other year, the Legislature borrows hundreds of millions of dollars for major public works projects. Republicans have traditionally resisted going higher than $1 billion in the biennial smorgasbord of borrowing, known around the Capitol as the “bonding bill.”

But they also need to gather DFL votes for the bill to pass an 81 vote supermajority requirement for incurring state debt, and the DFL wants more than $1 billion for bonding. By using LCCMR bonds, House Republicans could keep the bonding bill lower than $1 billion while also appeasing DFL lawmakers who want more projects for their districts.

Rep. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, who co-chairs the LCCMR, said if Republicans move forward, they would amend a bill on the House floor next week. Although there would be some projects in the Twin Cities area, he said the focus would be wastewater treatment plants for cities of fewer than 5,000 residents.