The Republican National Committee has spent nearly $330,000 on television ads in Minnesota claiming U.S. Rep. Angie Craig “votes with the radicals,” and is airing similar ads targeting other Democrats across the country.

Craig won the Second Congressional District seat in 2018, flipping the district that President Donald Trump had narrowly won two years before and unseating Republican Jason Lewis.

The television ad says “Craig broke her promise” to tackle problems facing the country.

”Instead of fixing health care and lowering drug prices, Craig votes with the radicals for endless investigations of President Trump, wasting our tax dollars. Instead of working to create more jobs, Craig wants more hearings,” the ad states.

Craig’s campaign released a statement listing her work on those issues and said she has sponsored 13 bills, several of which are aimed at addressing health care costs.

“Minnesotans are sick and tired of these smear tactics. While the Washington Republicans continue to lie about Angie’s record, she will continue her work on lowering the cost and increasing access to healthcare, expanding career and technical education, supporting our family farmers, and giving everyone the chance to earn a good life,” a statement from Craig’s campaign said.

The RNC videos are aimed at Democrats in swing districts. The Craig campaign said 12 nearly identical ads are running in House districts across the country.

In Minnesota, the committee has spent $328,875 on the ads that will play during various news, entertainment and sports programs, including the Vikings game, according to Federal Communications Commission filings. The ad is scheduled to run 183 times in total and will air on WCCO, KARE-11, KSTP and Fox 9.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted out the same video last week with freshman New York Congressman Max Rose as the subject instead of Craig.

“This is just the beginning of an all-out fight to defend our democracy & our president,” McDaniel wrote.

Craig is one of many moderate Democrats who recently said they support impeachment proceedings.

So far, Rick Olson is the only Republican who has filed to run against Craig in 2020. Olson is a former one-term Michigan state representative who most recently worked as a business manager at a small Minnesota public school district.