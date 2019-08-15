– Israel will reportedly block U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and a colleague, also a Muslim member of Congress, from making a planned visit to the country.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely announced the decision Thursday on Israel’s Reshet Radio, according to a Reuters report. It came shortly after a tweet by President Donald Trump in which he said it “would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep. Tlaib to visit.”

“The decision has been made, the decision is not to allow them to enter,” Hotovely said on the radio, according to the Reuters report.

Omar’s office declined to immediately comment. A spokesman was aware of the media reports but confirmed the office had not yet received any official word from Israel.

Omar and Tlaib, the first two Muslim women in Congress, had been scheduled to arrive in Israel this weekend. They have been critical of Israel’s influence in Washington, and supported the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which aims to pressure Israel to improve its treatment of Palestinians.

Omar and Tlaib, a Palestinian-American lawmaker from Detroit, were among a very small group of House members who voted against a House resolution in July condemning the BDS movement.

Trump in recent weeks has aired repeated criticism of Omar, Tlaib and two other Democratic women of color in the House. In his tweet Thursday, Trump claimed Omar and Tlaib “hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds.” He also called them a “disgrace.”

Omar and Tlaib were early among House Democrats in calling for Trump to be impeached.

Congressional leaders had called for Omar and Tlaib’s trip to go forward, and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy backed the idea in a news conference in Israel with House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer.