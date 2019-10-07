Vice President Mike Pence is reportedly visiting the Twin Cities on Thursday, the same day President Donald Trump will hold a downtown Minneapolis rally.

Pence will visit the suburban Twin Cities district of Democratic Rep. Angie Craig, according to a report Monday morning in Politico. The Vice President’s office did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the visit.

The story says it will be one of several visits the vice president plans to make to House districts around the country that Trump carried in 2016 but that are now held by Democrats. Pence will visit a House district in Iowa on Wednesday and also has plans to hit districts in Michigan and Virginia, the story said.

It’s part of an effort by the White House to try to use the Democratic impeachment push against Democratic lawmakers from areas where Trump won three years ago.

Craig came out in favor of the impeachment probe two weeks ago, following initial revelations that Trump prodded the new Ukrainian president to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings in the country.

In 2016, Trump carried Craig’s Second Congressional District by just over 1%. That same year, Craig lost the congressional race to Republican Jason Lewis by a similar margin. In 2018, Craig beat Lewis in a rematch by more than 5 percentage points.

The Second District includes parts of the southeastern Twin Cities metro as well as exurban areas further south.

So far, there is only one Republican candidate looking to challenge Craig next year. Rick Olson is a former state legislator from Michigan with no previous political experience in Minnesota. Lewis is running for the U.S. Senate next year instead.

Craig’s office released a statement Monday in which she welcomed Pence to the district. “Amid continued trade tensions with China and EPA’s attacks on our biofuels industry, I am happy to see the Vice President hear from our farm community first hand,” Craig said. “I’m continuing to work on lowering the cost of healthcare, forming a robust infrastructure package, and expanding markets for Minnesota products and I hope this administration joins me in those efforts.”