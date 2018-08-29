Former Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is being traded to the New Orleans Saints, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN and other sources.

Bridgewater signed with the New York Jets as a free agent and as he performed well throughout the preseason — demonstrating a comeback from a devasting knee injury suffered just before the 2016 season at Vikings' training camp — speculation escalated about a potential new landing spot for him.

Bridgewater will obviously be in line behind Drew Brees, who is 39 but has missed only two starts in 12 seasons and remains among the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL. Rookie J.T. Barrett, out of Ohio State, is also on the roster.

The Jets are grooming rookie Sam Darnold to take over as their starting quarterback.

It wasn’t immediately clear who else or what picks are included in the trade.