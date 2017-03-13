A prosecutor in Poland is contending there is ample evidence to seek the arrest of a Minneapolis man on allegations that he commanded a Nazi unit implicated in the deaths of 44 Poles, the Associated Press reported Monday.

Prosecutor Robert Janicki said that various evidence gathered in the yearslong investigation into 98-year-old Michael Karkoc has confirmed "100 percent" that he was a World War II commander of a unit in the SS-led Ukrainian Self Defense Legion, which is accused of burning villages and killing civilians in Poland.

Prosecutors of the state National Remembrance Institute have asked a local court in Poland to issue an arrest warrant for Karkoc. If granted, Poland would seek his extradition, Janicki told the Associated Press.

The latest development reopens what Karkoc and his family thought was an issue settled in July 2015, when the German government determined that he wasn't physically well enough to stand trial because of Alzheimer's disease.

Karkoc's family has steadfastly denied that he was involved in any war crimes and continues to do so in the wake of this latest development.

"The Associated Press is peddling fake news," Karkoc's son, Andriy, said Monday.

The evidence is "100 percent baseless" and nothing more than "hearsay, slander, innuendo and lies," the son continued, contending there is "nothing in the historical record" that implicates his father.

Pointing to Germany's decision not to pursue his father's prosecution because of poor health, Andriy Karkoc said Monday that "nothing has changed" in Michael Karkoc's physical condition since then.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center's top Nazi hunter, Efraim Zuroff, told the Associated Press on Monday that any legal step in pursuit of Karkoc "sends a very powerful message. ... It's high time that the Poles became more active seeking people who committed crimes in World War II on Polish soil."

Andriy Karkoc has been asserting his father's innocence since the Associated Press reported in 2013 that the elder Karkoc once commanded the notorious unit and lied to U.S. immigration officials to get into the United States after World War II.

The AP said in a second report that it uncovered evidence that Karkoc ordered his men in 1944 to attack a Polish village in which dozens of civilians were killed, contradicting statements from his family that he was never at the scene. The stories were based on wartime documents, testimony from other members of the unit and Karkoc's own Ukrainian-language memoir.

Andriy Karkoc has said his father joined the underground movement of the Defense Legion to defend his country against the Nazis.

In 2002, Michael Karkoc helped fund and construct a monument in Ukraine in honor of 12 people from the Defense Legion who were killed by the Nazis after their underground activities were exposed, he said.

Germany's investigation started in earnest in 2014, when its federal Court of Justice said Karkoc's service in the Defense Legion made him the "holder of a German office." That gave Germany the legal right to prosecute him even though he is not German, and his alleged crimes were against non-Germans and not committed on German soil.