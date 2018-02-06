A man who fired shots from his vehicle in Brooklyn Center after a police chase shot himself Tuesday afternoon and was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.

At a news conference Tuesday night, Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek said he didn’t know how many shots the man fired. Officers did not return the gunshots but did fire less-lethal munitions at the man’s vehicle, he said.

Stanek said Hennepin County dispatch received a 911 call at 3:05 p.m., reporting a suicidal man near County Road 81 and Hwy. 100. The man fled in his vehicle, but authorities stopped the vehicle in the 4900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.

The man was taken to the hospital with what Stanek said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the audio from the chase, the man’s father made the report while following his son in a different vehicle.

The sport-utility vehicle involved in the incident is owned by a woman who shares the same address and last name as a 32-year-old man listed in critical condition at North Memorial Medical Center.