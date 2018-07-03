The Timberwolves’ Offseason Discontent Tour had its third (at least) stop Tuesday with a report from the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley about Jimmy Butler.

The upshot of the report: Butler and Kyrie Irving are still scheming to get on the same team, which either involves a Butler trade to the Celtics or both players opting out of their deals and becoming free agents after this upcoming season.

Neither of those options sound particularly wonderful (understatement) if you’re a Wolves fan, nor does this sentence from Cowley in which he says Butler is “all but fed up with the nonchalant attitude of his younger teammates, specifically Karl-Anthony Towns.”

It is then suggested that the only way Butler would want to stay with the Wolves is if they trade Towns or Towns suddenly changes his attitude.

This report shares some common elements with the previous stops on the Timberwolves’ Offseason Discontent Tour in that the reporting is speculative but has a “where there’s smoke there’s fire” feel to it.

In previous stops, if you’ll recall, it was reported that Butler isn’t sure he wants to play with Andrew Wiggins … and that Towns and the Wolves are “not in a good place internally.”

Money has a way of smoothing all this over, which is where things get even trickier. Wiggins already got paid. Towns is eligible for a massive extension this summer and figures to sign it. Butler is eligible for an extension but would be eligible for a much bigger contract if he waits until next summer.

But in summary, at least according to reports: Butler doesn’t like Wiggins or Towns. Towns isn’t sure about where things stand organizationally. And Wiggins? Well, he’s under contract for a lot of money, and it’s hard to find many fans who are happy about it.

Happy July!