Edina needs to take several steps to correct “long-term racial inequities” in the city, according to a report to be presented by a city task force Tuesday.

The report was the result of more than a year of work by the Edina Race and Equity Task Force, a group assembled by city officials in response to a viral video of an Edina officer handcuffing a black man in 2016.

The report of nearly 200 pages includes 21 recommendations to address racial discrimination in the city, from the police department to staff training and facilities.

Leaders of the task force were expected to present the report Tuesday night to the Edina City Council.

“In 2016, Edina’s city council recognized long term racial inequities have manifested in our community for decades,” the report says. “These inequities have prevented Edina from realizing its vision and values for all community members.”

“All the recommendations should be implemented by the City,” it concludes.

One of the biggest themes addressed in the report is the lack of racial diversity within the city and in local government.

Only 2 percent of Edina’s residents are black, according to U.S. Census data, and there are no members of racial minority groups on the City Council. The report says there are “few to no people of color” on city boards and commissions.

Task force members recommended that the city increase the number of people of color and multilingual residents in local government positions “to more closely reflect the demographics of Hennepin County.” About 13 percent of the county’s residents are black, according to the census. They also asked that the city update its affordable housing policy to create a diverse population.

The report was blunt in describing the relationship between the Edina police and the city’s minority residents. “There is significant concern about police conduct with people of color,” it says.

Some task force members and residents who were surveyed said they had experienced or witnessed racial profiling by police, and added that there was a disproportionate number of interactions between police and people of color. Many said that the city did not respond well to reports of discrimination, if at all.

“Additionally, police suspicion is perceived to be racially motivated in situations where people of color are in high-income neighborhoods and when people of color are in possession of expensive goods,” the report states.

The task force encouraged the department to analyze its interactions by race and share its findings publicly. It also asked the department to train officers on implicit bias and microaggressions.

Edina’s Race and Equity initiative was comprised of 30 community members, eight of whom were on the task force. Conversations were facilitated through the Citizens League, though the policymaking nonprofit did not contribute to the recommendations.

The task force will continue to meet through June, according to the report. City staffers are expected to create an “operational plan” based on the group’s recommendations that would be enacted in December.

Read the report: