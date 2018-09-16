– A team that almost never wins on the road played one that almost never loses at home.

That was the scenario facing Minnesota United when it ventured to Utah on Saturday for a match with Real Salt Lake. And the odds played out as expected for most of the contest, until MNUFC tied it in the 83rd minute on a goal by Miguel Ibarra.

Not content with that, three minutes later Ibarra appeared to send another shot into the Real Salt Lake net for a victory. But that goal, upon video replay, was disallowed because of an offsides call, and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

The tie was the end of a five-game road trip for Minnesota United (9-16-3), although the stretch also included more than two weeks without a contest of any sort for the team, between Aug. 25 and Sept. 13. The Loons are 1-12-2 in road matches while Real Salt Lake (13-10-6) is now 10-1-4 at home.

Through one half, although RSL generally controlled the ball, Real Salt Lake's only goal came when Damir Kreilach shot past diving United keeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

The goal was achieved less than a minute after Kreilach let loose a hard shot that went just right of the MNUFC net. With his second chance, Kreilach's solo foray with the ball into the teeth of the Loons' defense ended with his kick into the left corner of the goal.

Kreilach

Shuttleworth had a little assistance later in the first half when a shot by Real Salt Lake's Joao Plate clanked off the left post in the 33rd minute.

The best scoring opportunity for the visitors before intermission came on a centered pass by Romario Ibarra that skipped by Miguel Ibarra right into the net.

A verbal altercation, with some shoves included, just before half appeared to breathe life into Minnesota United as the Loons got a rare shot opportunity just afterward.

The sequence started with a foul called on an RSL player and MNUFC's Fernando Bob snatching the ball out of Kreilach's hands in an effort to resume play. That was in the 43rd minute and, two minutes later, an attempt by Francisco Calvo went wide right.

Coming out of the halftime break, both squads had runs to the goal thwarted when defenders punched away opportunities. In the 56th minute, Loons' midfielder Ibarra then had a point-blank chance from less than ten yards out — a shot that went squarely off the chest of Real Salt Lake keeper Nick Rimando.

Late in the match, Shuttleworth kept the visitors within striking distance as he knocked away a close-range shot by Calvo in the 79th minute. A minute later, a left-footed shot by Miguel Ibarra from 20 yards out sailed over the RSL goal.

One starter for Minnesota United went out early in the contest and never returned. Forward Abu Danladi appeared to suffer a leg injury in the 21st minute and limped off the field as he was replaced by Rasmus Schuller. Schuller and Romario Ibarra both missed MNUFC's game against D.C. United on Wednesday as they were playing in international matches instead.

Minnesota United plays host to the Portland Timbers at TCF Bank Stadium next Saturday night. The Loons' last home contest was a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders FC on Aug. 4.