– The Twins swapped out relief pitchers Tuesday, reinstating Matt Magill from the paternity list and putting Matt Belisle on the disabled list because of a knee injury.

Magill's son, Maverick, was born Saturday.

Belisle goes on the 10-day DL because of right knee chondromalacia (soreness due to cartilage issue). He gave up four runs in two innings in Monday's 10-0 loss to the Indians. In 19 games this season with the Twins he has a 9.15 ERA in 19.2 innings.

Magill (2-2) has a 3.86 ERA in 39.2 innings with 39 strikeouts and eight walks.

The Twins and Indians play at 6:10 p.m., with Adalberto Mejia facing Carloss Carrasco.

The Twins lineup: Joe Mauer 1B, Eddie Rosario LF, Jorge Polanco DH, Miguel Sano 3B, Max Kepler RF, Logan Forsythe 2B, Jake Cave CF, Mitch Garver C.

For Cleveland: Francisco Lindor SS, Mike Brantley LF, Jose Ramirez 3B, Edwin Encarnacion DH, Brandon Guyer RF, Yonder Alonso 1B, Yan Gomes C, Jason Kipnis 2B, Rajai Davis CF.