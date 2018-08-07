CLEVELAND – The Twins swapped out relief pitchers Tuesday, reinstating Matt Magill from the paternity list and putting Matt Belisle on the disabled list because of a knee injury.
Magill's son, Maverick, was born Saturday.
Belisle goes on the 10-day DL because of right knee chondromalacia (soreness due to cartilage issue). He gave up four runs in two innings in Monday's 10-0 loss to the Indians. In 19 games this season with the Twins he has a 9.15 ERA in 19.2 innings.
Magill (2-2) has a 3.86 ERA in 39.2 innings with 39 strikeouts and eight walks.
The Twins and Indians play at 6:10 p.m., with Adalberto Mejia facing Carloss Carrasco.
The Twins lineup: Joe Mauer 1B, Eddie Rosario LF, Jorge Polanco DH, Miguel Sano 3B, Max Kepler RF, Logan Forsythe 2B, Jake Cave CF, Mitch Garver C.
For Cleveland: Francisco Lindor SS, Mike Brantley LF, Jose Ramirez 3B, Edwin Encarnacion DH, Brandon Guyer RF, Yonder Alonso 1B, Yan Gomes C, Jason Kipnis 2B, Rajai Davis CF.
