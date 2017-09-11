A 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found in a crashed car over the weekend in south Minneapolis.

The suspect, who lives in northeast Minneapolis, was jailed Sunday morning and awaits charges in Hennepin County District Court in the killing about 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities have yet to identify the man who was shot. Police also have yet to address a motive for the killing, but said they believe the two men knew each other.

The suspect has a lengthy criminal history in Minnesota that includes several convictions for burglary, along with convictions for assault, a weapons violation and receiving stolen property.

Several 911 callers reported hearing shots near the intersection of E. 45th Street and Stevens Avenue S. One caller also said a vehicle crashed into the sound wall of Interstate 35W, which runs parallel to Stevens.

Police found the crashed vehicle at the scene and the shooting victim inside.

The homicide is the city’s 27th this year.