A noticeable squeeze will start being felt Wednesday night on the already-cozy Lowry Hill Tunnel, where road-improvement crews start doing their thing as part of an extensive construction project targeting Interstate 94 in Minneapolis and the north metro.

The eastbound side of the tunnel will be reduced from three lanes to two starting at 8 p.m. and then to one lane at 10 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said in a reminder announcement sent out Tuesday.

The plan is to have the tunnel back at full capacity by 6 a.m. each day, and that will be MnDOT’s drill for up to three weeks.

While crews are in the tunnel, the ramp from eastbound Interstate 394 to eastbound I-94 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

This sliver of work is in preparation to have traffic going both ways in the eastbound tunnel in mid- to late May while crews make repairs on the westbound side.

The tunnel upgrading is part of a $46.3 million maintenance and preservation project that includes for the next six months or so work on 50 bridges, resurfacing of the interstate and ramps and other safety improvements.

On Monday, two lanes of eastbound I-94 in Brooklyn Center were closed from where I-94 splits from Interstate 694 near Shingle Creek Parkway over to what’s often called the Brooklyn Center Curve at the junction of Hwy. 252. The task at hand — fixing the bridge over Shingle Creek, as in the body of water.

Traffic capacity on I-94 will be reduced for much of the spring, summer and fall. Traffic restrictions and ramp and road closures will regularly change during the project. Visit the project website for updates on closures: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/i94brooklyncntr/

Also, MnDOT’s 511 website provides real-time updates.