State Rep. Tim Mahoney, DFL-St. Paul, announced he will retire at the end of 2020, bringing to a close a 22-year career in the Legislature.

Mahoney chairs the House Jobs and Economic Development Committee and was the chief author earlier this year of a wage theft measure that became law in August.

In a statement, he thanked his East Side constituents and said he wants to spend more time with family. He’s a retired pipe fitter.

Despite his seniority, Mahoney would have faced a tough DFL challenger had he decided to run for re-election.

Hoang Murphy, a former Teach for America fellow who also worked in the Obama administration, has already launched a campaign.